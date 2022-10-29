Spirit Matters: ‘Yours are the hands, yours are the feet’

One recent morning, I saw two separate posts on “belonging” on my social media profile.

On finding those people who welcome you and treat you with the love and respect that is your birthright, those people who honor you.

How, when you are at a table where you aren’t met with love and respect, but their complete opposites — like shame, criticism, disregard and so on — you need to respect yourself enough to walk away.

And, finally, when you come to the end of your life, who you would want sitting with you, holding your hand. Who are those few who have been with you through thick and thin, laughing and crying with you, encouraging you along the way, being your own personal cheerleader?

Some of us have numerous people we can think of who could fill this role. Others might only have one or two. Some, sadly, have none. What matters is not quantity, but quality.

Finding those people in our own lives who consistently offer these things can be a challenge. Because of negative childhood and other experiences, we might be inclined to only let people get so close. These walls we build are sometimes more of a preventative, self-protective mechanism, than they are of not trusting any particular person.

Fortunately, as I have journeyed through life, God has blessed me with many beautiful souls along the way who have each offered their own little pieces of the puzzle to renewed spiritual wholeness.

Whether it was through co-workers, acquaintances, church friends, retreat encounters ... I have met people who have welcomed me with open hearts. I have no doubt these folks were bringing Jesus himself to me.

In Saint Teresa of Avila’s famous words:

Christ has no body now but yours.

No hands, no feet on earth but yours.

Yours are the eyes through which he looks compassion on this world.

Yours are the feet with which he walks to do good.

Yours are the hands through which he blesses all the world.

Yours are the hands, yours are the feet, yours are the eyes, you are his body.

Christ has no body now on earth but yours.

This is who we are called to be. This is what we are called to do.

Often those of faith keep their eyes peeled to some nebulous place in the sky seeking all manner of rescue from Jesus himself, when, as believers in his teachings, we are called to be that rescue, through the power and working of the Holy Spirit.

We live in a sacramental world, and while there are unexplainable supernatural healings, for the most part, healing comes through personal encounters with one another. Jesus demonstrated this by putting his fingers in the ears of the deaf, and applying mud made with dirt and spit to the eyes of the blind. He demonstrated this by looking into the heart of every individual he encountered, recognizing each of them as the unique, unrepeatable souls they were, and treating them as such.

When we use our five natural senses in our daily encounters, to see and listen deeply, to speak words of comfort and compassion, to offer aromatic scents and tender touch to our friends, family and neighbors, we are doing the healing work of Jesus, here on Earth.

The only thing that stops us from being these healing agents is our lack of faith it is possible, and our lack of intent to be that healing agent.

As we enter November, a month where the veil between the saints in heaven and the saints on Earth seems to be particularly thin, it is appropriate to reflect on our own lives, on all those we have met along the way who have provided us some bit of welcome, love or guidance.

And, to also consider how we have provided similar gifts for others.

There is no better feeling in life than to feel as though your life matters, as though you matter. There is no better feeling than to experience being needed, wanted, appreciated and validated.

Although some of us might not have been given that gift as children, God continually offers us new opportunities to receive it, and to learn how to give it to others in return. It is up to us to walk through life with openhearted awareness, so we can recognize those angels in disguise, as well as those who might need medicine only our souls can offer.

Think about it: who would you want holding your hand as you take your final breaths? Whose hand would you hold as they take theirs?

In this walk we take here on Earth, these are ultimately the only questions that matter.

SPIRIT MATTERS is a weekly column that examines experiences common to the human spirit.