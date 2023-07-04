Marseilles to celebrate annual Fun Days

While Independence Day may have come and gone, Marseilles is about to start its annual summer celebration featuring a carnival, fireworks, a parade and live music, among several other family activities.

Fun Days will take place Wednesday, July 5, through Sunday, July 9. There will be live music and food vendors at Knduson Park each night Thursday through Saturday.

The carnival will be set up Thursday through Saturday. Carnival hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. to midnight Friday; noon to midnight Saturday. The carnival will be set up along Lincoln Street. Mega Pass Wristbands will be available at the event for $45. Daily carnival passes will be available each day for $35.

Children ride on a patriotic float during the 2022 installment of the Marseilles Fun Days parade. The parade will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 9. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The foam and inflatafest will be set up 5 to 8 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday for the inflatafest; and 2 to 3:30 p.m. and 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the foam and airbrush facepainting. The foam and inflatafest will be on Aurora Street.

The celebration will begin with Red, White and Wheels at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Broadway Park. Children and families are encouraged to decorate their bike, scooter, wagon, side by side and ride and around town ending at the boat dock for family time and the ducky derby.

Ducky derby tickets are available at City Hall, 209 Lincoln St., for $4 each or $20 for a six quack. The ducks will race in the Illinois River at 7 p.m. during the grand opening of the boat launch, 1197 Broadway St. Prizes are awarded for first duck, $500, second duck, $100, and last duck, $50. Moana and Spiderman will make appearances for photos.

Thursday night’s concert at Knudson Park will be provided by OSB Community Bank. Tom Edwards will perform. Water and ice cream cups will be provided. Bring a lawn chair.

A teddy bear picnic will take place 10 a.m. to noon at Knudson Park hosted and sponsored by the Illini State Park Foundation. There will be free children’s games and hot dogs. Children are encouraged to bring their teddy bears.

The annual Dr. Sutton Memorial Bridge Walk will begin with signups at 9 a.m. at Marseilles Nursing Service, 227 Main St. It will be $5 donation for adults to participate and $1 for children and dogs to participate. The walk begins at 10 a.m. Proceeds support the nursing service.

Fireworks will be at dusk along the riverfront Saturday, July 8.

The Marseilles Museum, 151 Washington St., will be open 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday for reunions, and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday for the public. Saturday’s opening will feature free train rides and popcorn from 1 to 3 p.m.

The parade will take place at noon Sunday. Line up will be at Marseilles Grade School, 201 Chicago St., one hour prior to the parade. The parade route will move down Broadway Street to Commercial Street to the ball diamonds. Hank Roe will serve as parade marshal.

Wednesday, July 5

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Tours of the library, 155 E. Bluff St.

5 p.m.: Ducky derby and grand opening of the Marseilles city boat lunch, food truck and drinks on-site

5 p.m.: Red, White and Wheels, beginning at Broadway Park

7 p.m.: Ducks race at Ducky Derby

Thursday, July 6

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Tours of the library, 155 E. Bluff St.

5 to 9 p.m.: Vendors and beer tent at Knudson Park

5 to 10 p.m.: Carnival on Lincoln Street

6 to 8 p.m.: Tom Edwards, Knudson Park

6 p.m.: Marseilles High School All-Class Reunion 1950-1970, Marseilles Lions Club, 511 Commercial St.

6 to 8 p.m.: All ages free swim, Marseilles pool, 555 Commercial St.

Friday, July 7

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Marseilles Library annual book and ice cream sandwich sale, along with tours, 155 E. Bluff St.

10 a.m. to noon: Teddy Bear picnic, at Knudson Park

2 to 4 p.m.: Carnival open to friends with disabilities, Lincoln Street

5 p.m. to midnight: Carnival on Lincoln Street

5 to 8 p.m.: Foam and inflatafest, Aurora Street

5 to midnight: Beer and food vendors, Knudson Park

5 to 7:30 p.m.: Live music at Knudson Park

6 p.m.: Marseilles High School All-Class Reunion 1971-1993, Marseilles Lions Club, 511 Commercial St.

8 to midnight: Abbynormal, Knudson Park

Saturday, July 8

10 a.m.: 10th annual Dr. Sutton Memorial Bridge Walk, Marseilles Nursing Service, 227 Main St.

9 a.m. to noon: Marseilles Library annual book and ice cream sandwich sale, along with tours, 155 E. Bluff St.

Noon to 3 p.m.: Seattle Sutton Museum open (1 to 3 p.m. free train rides, popcorn), 151 Washington St.

Noon to 8 p.m.: Bounce houses open

Noon to midnight: Carnival, Lincoln Street

2 to 3:30 p.m.: Foam Fun Inflatafest Party, Aurora Street

5 to 6:30 p.m.: Foam Fun Infalatafest Party, Aurora Street

5 to midnight: Beer and food vendors, Knudson Park

5 to 8 p.m.: The Blooze Brothers, Knudson Park

Dusk: Fireworks

9 to midnight: Poison’d Crue, Knudson Park

Sunday, July 9

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Lions Club chicken fry, 511 Commercial St.

1 p.m.: Parade hosted by the Rotary Club. Lineup at noon at Marseilles Elementary School, 201 Chicago St.

2 to 6 p.m.: Free swim at Marseilles pool, 555 Commercial St.