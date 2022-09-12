Nicor Gas awards grant to support Conservation Foundation’s restoration in Ottawa

Nicor Gas announced the Conservation Foundation is one of 11 organizations to receive $5,000 in environmental stewardship grants.

The Conservation Foundation’s Restoration of Belrose Farm with Mighty Acorns project will support restoring the land near the entrance to Belrose Farm in Ottawa.

The Restoration of Belrose Farm project will support the ecological restoration and remove invasive species from the property, creating space and sunlight to enable native flora populations to regrow and improve biodiversity.

It will also aim to engage third through fifth grade students from under-resourced communities in volunteerism. Through the program, students will gain hands-on experiences and an understanding of natural science, learn key concepts of biodiversity and environmental health and be tasked with helping to take care of the land.

“We are proud to support The Conservation Foundation’s Restoration of Belrose Farm with Mighty Acorns project to provide equitable access to outdoor educational and recreational spaces for students, families and the community,” said Jackie Nagel, manager of Community Engagement at Nicor Gas.

Nicor Gas is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company. Nicor Gas serves more than 2.2 million customers in a service territory that encompasses most of the northern third of Illinois, excluding the city of Chicago. For more information, visit nicorgas.com.