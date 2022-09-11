Hundreds walk Saturday in Ottawa for an end to Alzheimer’s

Joan Bretag of Ottawa began walking for Alzheimer’s about eight years ago when her father was diagnosed. Bretag’s father joined her along with friends and family in the walk until he was unable, and five years ago he passed away.

Bretag continues to walk for Alzheimer’s awareness every year since and participated in Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday in Ottawa with her husband, Tom, and their dog, Otis. Even Otis was wearing a purple bandanna in support of the cause.

“I enjoy getting out and seeing the camaraderie,” Bretag said. “For a while, whenever people had Alzheimer’s they hid it, and now it’s something that’s common knowledge. It’s just a great cause and so many great people come out.”

Participants in Walk to End Alzheimer's get ready to begin the walk on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Ottawa. (Olivia Doak - odoak@shaw)

Hundreds came out for Ottawa’s walk to end Alzheimer’s on Saturday, many wearing purple, the signature color of the Alzheimer’s Association. There were performers, music, booths and people dressed up as Disney princesses and superheroes, all contributing to the high energy of the day.

Ottawa resident Jennifer Stevenson said she walks for her grandpa. She said doctors don’t know much about the disease or its cause because there’s not enough funding for Alzheimer research and care. “My grandpa had it for about 6 years or so, and there wasn’t anything they could do for him.”

Brian Larson was the MC of the event and said he got involved because friends of his, who had loved ones affected by Alzheimer’s, asked for help with the event. While Larson hasn’t had any of his loved ones personally affected, he said he strongly believes in the cause and both years he’s been involved made him emotional.

“It’s a terrific group of people and a wonderful cause,” Larson said. “It’s a good vibe and a good energy and it makes you want to come out. From start to finish it really is a spectacular day that I’m truly proud to be apart of.”

Part of the event includes a ceremony before the walk recognizing different color flowers the participant holds. Each walker gets a promise garden flower based on their experience with Alzheimer’s. Orange flowers signify an overall support of the cause, yellow signifies a caregiver or supporter, purple flowers are given to those who’ve lost of a loved one to Alzheimer’s and blue is given to those living with Alzheimer’s.

Participants in Ottawa's walk to end Alzheimer's plant their flowers in the ground to honor those affected by the disease on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Olivia Doak - odoak@shaw)

Ottawa resident Angie Chiaventone was holding a yellow flower. Chiaventone, because she works in the memory unit at Pleasant View in Ottawa, said the cause means a lot to her. She cares for residents daily that battle the disease and some pass away from it. She said it’s important she’s here to support the families affected and work to find a cure.

Chiaventone was involved in the ceremony and led all those holding yellow flowers by holding her’s up high in recognition. After the ceremony was over, some took their flowers with them on the walk. Others left theirs behind, instead planting them in a small, fenced-in area as a symbol of hope.

The money raised from the walk will go to funding research and care efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. For more information about the walk to end Alzheimer’s or to donate, visit https://act.alz.org/site/TR?sid=23932&type=fr_informational&pg=informational&fr_id=15553