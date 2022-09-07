September 07, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsThe First Hundred Miles

Streator Chamber holds ribbon cutting ceremony for Gaetano’s Vault

Business is located at 200 E Main St. in Streator

By Shaw Local News Network
Back Row - Streator Police Chief John Franklin, City Manager Dave Plyman, Gene Anderson (Chamber Board), Theresa Muntz (Chamber Board), Jill Talbott, Judy Booze (Chamber Ambassador), Dana Stillwell (Chamber Board), Rick Wilkinson (Owner), Stephanie Wilkinson (Owner), Savannah Wilkinson, Karen Karpati (Chamber Board), Ben Hiltabrand (Chamber Board), Afton Caulkins. Front Row - Kathy Heider, Courtney Levy (Streator Chamber Executive Director), Cindy Cameron (Chamber Ambassador), Mayor Tara Bedei, Gail Darm, Megan Wright (Streator Chamber Membership Services Coordinator).

Back Row - Streator Police Chief John Franklin, City Manager Dave Plyman, Gene Anderson (Chamber Board), Theresa Muntz (Chamber Board), Jill Talbott, Judy Booze (Chamber Ambassador), Dana Stillwell (Chamber Board), Rick Wilkinson (Owner), Stephanie Wilkinson (Owner), Savannah Wilkinson, Karen Karpati (Chamber Board), Ben Hiltabrand (Chamber Board), Afton Caulkins. Front Row - Kathy Heider, Courtney Levy (Streator Chamber Executive Director), Cindy Cameron (Chamber Ambassador), Mayor Tara Bedei, Gail Darm, Megan Wright (Streator Chamber Membership Services Coordinator). (Photo provided by Allen Culver)

The Streator Chamber, along with Mayor Bedei and City Manager Dave Plyman, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday at Gaetano’s Vault.

The newly opened restaurant has allowed customers to indoor dining for its soft opening over the past few weeks. On Friday evening, the location opened its patio featuring its own menu, in addition to a self serve beer, wine and cocktail wall.

Friday’s celebration also included live music from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Owners Rick and Stephanie Wilkinson are looking to create a unique dining experience in Streator.

Gaetano’s Vault is open from 4 to 10 p.m. from Wednesday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The business is located at 200 E Main St. in Streator and can be reached at 815-822-9000.