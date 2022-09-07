Streator Chamber holds ribbon cutting ceremony for Gaetano’s Vault

The Streator Chamber, along with Mayor Bedei and City Manager Dave Plyman, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday at Gaetano’s Vault.

The newly opened restaurant has allowed customers to indoor dining for its soft opening over the past few weeks. On Friday evening, the location opened its patio featuring its own menu, in addition to a self serve beer, wine and cocktail wall.

Friday’s celebration also included live music from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Owners Rick and Stephanie Wilkinson are looking to create a unique dining experience in Streator.

Gaetano’s Vault is open from 4 to 10 p.m. from Wednesday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The business is located at 200 E Main St. in Streator and can be reached at 815-822-9000.