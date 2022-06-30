Livingston County offers pediatric COVID-19 vaccines

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months through 4 years old and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months through 5 years old are available through the Livingston County Health Department.

The Illinois Department of Public Health recently announced support for the recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the use of two COVID-19 vaccines for pediatric populations, following FDA authorization.

The decision followed an in-depth review of available safety, immune response and efficacy data, the Livingston County Health Department said. According to IDPH, children who have previously had COVID-19 should still get vaccinated, as vaccination offers added protection.

Families can attend the health department, 310 E Torrance Ave, Pontiac, for COVID-19 vaccinations from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays. Appointments are encouraged and may be scheduled by visiting www.lchd.us. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson are available free to the public for first, second, third and booster doses, including Pfizer and Moderna pediatric doses. All children age 17 and younger must be accompanied by legal guardian. Adults must have their driver’s license/state ID as well as their vaccination card for all doses except the first. Masks must be worn in clinic area and when interacting with health department staff. For those with limited mobility, your vaccination may be brought your vehicle