Crime Stoppers seeks info on Somonauk attempted car burglary

Crime Stoppers is seeking information regarding an attempted car burglary in Somonauk.

At about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a homeowner in the 300 block of West Washington Street interrupted an attempted car burglary, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. The two suspects fled on foot to an unknown vehicle parked down the road and drove off with no headlights eastbound on Washington Street.

The suspects were described as two men, slim build, being about 5 foot, 9 inches tall, to 6 foot tall. They were wearing dark clothing, dark hooded sweatshirts and one of them was described as wearing orange shoes.

If you have any information about this crime, vehicles or people involved, contact the DeKalb County Crime Stoppers at 815-895-3272 or email crimestoppers@dekalbcounty.org. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips.