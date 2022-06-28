Streator police seek info on stolen catalytic converters

The Streator Police Department is asking for information after 28 catalytic converters were reported stolen from vehicles parked in a lot Saturday at 1807 N. Bloomington St.

This is the second theft at the same business in less than a week, police said, as 17 catalytic converters were reported stolen from vehicles a few days prior.

At this time, suspect information is unknown, and this incident is under investigation, police said.

The Streator Police Department would like anyone with information regarding these thefts to call the non-emergency number at 815-844-0911 and speak with dispatch, or contact the department via its Facebook page, and send a private message.