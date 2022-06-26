La Salle County crop and rainfall report: Herbicide applied to fields

The summer crop and rainfall report, which features crop condition and rainfall updates from La Salle County farmers, is published regularly during the growing season. The following report covers June 13-19 and is provided with assistance from the La Salle County Farm Bureau.

David Hall, Serena: It has been a hot and dry week, with zero rainfall to report. Herbicide is being applied to both corn and the taller soybeans. We are hoping for some rain soon to counteract the temporary burn effects of the herbicide and promote weed control, as many of these herbicides require rainfall and active weed growth to be effective. Other area activities include cutting and baling hay and preparing for upcoming wheat harvest for those that grow it.

I am hearing wholesale fertilizer prices are starting to come down because of a drop in natural gas prices. Hopefully the trend continues. Commodity prices are holding firm because of longer term forecast of continued hot and dry. But that could change at any moment. We missed a good chance for some rain that went north and south of La Salle County, but we also dodged wind and hail. Corn plants have the typical leaf curling associated with stress right now, but they are hopefully putting down good roots at the same time. Have a safe week everyone!

Ken Beck, Mendota: Hello from the northwest part of the county. We all know it’s been hot and the heat is going to continue. This week side-dressing and spraying got finished up. A lot of hay baling was underway in this part of the county. So, things are wrapping up pretty quickly for the first go around of the spraying. The corn is pretty close to being put away for the year other than fungicide treatments. No rainfall to report this week. Stay cool everyone.

David Myer, Marseilles: Has the flash drought officially started? No rain to report and the corn is rolling up each afternoon but is still growing. Soybeans are still growing and some of the early planted beans are getting their post spraying pass. Grain markets not responding to dry conditions yet. The wheat is turning fast which is probably not the best yield wise. Stay safe and stay hydrated.

Bill Gray, Tonica/Lostant: Last week I received no rain and so far crops are looking pretty good with it being hot and dry.

Most fields of corn are knee high to around waist high and we are now watching it for insect pests and any disease we may have to deal with.

Soybean fields vary in height from about 4 to 12 inches tall. As fields need it, they are being sprayed with herbicide to control the weeds.

We have been spraying weeds in soybean field fence lines and getting our spring equipment checked over and put away. We even managed to get away a couple early mornings to catch a few bluegills that hit the hot oil on Father’s Day. Have a good week and be safe!

Ken Bernard, Grand Ridge: No rain for this hot and dry week. We went from too wet in spring to now to dry in just days. The corn is showing some heat stress in the afternoon. It is starting to roll the leaves to protect itself. The beans seem to be doing a little better with this hot dry period. Finishing baling hay and spraying corn. Starting to spray soybeans. Also starting to clean up spring tillage equipment and servicing them items to get them ready for next year or ordering replacement parts so hopefully we will get before next year when we need it again. Stay cool and safe in this weather!

Geoffrey Janssen, Rutland: Another warm week in the southern part of the county, no rainfall to report. Crops are holding their own and still have a dark color. Some curling of the corn is happening in the mid-afternoon heat. Spraying of soybeans is going on, ditch mowing getting done, and some hay is getting baled.

Rainfall

David Hall 0

Ken Beck 0

David Myer 0

Bill Gray 0

Ken Bernard 0

Geoffrey Janssen 0