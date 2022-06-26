3 La Salle County residents die from COVID-19 complications since June 17

Three La Salle County residents — a woman in her 70s, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 90s — died from complications related to COVID-19 since June 17.

There have been five COVID-19 related deaths in La Salle County this month and 477 COVID-19 related deaths countywide since the beginning of the pandemic.

For the first time in seven weeks, La Salle County moved to low risk for COVID-19, according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease and Prevention Control.

La Salle County’s risk is based on the following indicators set by the CDC. In the past seven days, it had a case rate total of 196.93 per 100,000 (down from a week ago), 7.7 per 100,000 new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 (down from a week ago) and 2.2% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (same as a week ago).

Additionally, there were 207 new COVID-19 cases confirmed countywide since June 17. Making up the new cases are five boys younger than 13, 10 girls younger than 13, six teenage boys, six teenage girls, 14 men in their 20s, 23 women in their 20s, 10 men in their 30s, 24 women in their 30s, 10 men in their 40s, 17 women in their 40s, 11 men in their 50s, 21 women in their 50s, nine men in their 60s, 10 women in their 60s, five men in their 70s, 10 women in their 70s, four men in their 80s, eight women in their 80s, two men in their 90s, a woman in her 90s and woman in her 100s.

There were 256 confirmed cases removed from isolation since June 17.

Regardless of community level, La Salle County Health Department recommendations for isolation for those testing positive and those exposed, isolation and quarantine also remain the same, including masking from days 6 to 10 when isolation/quarantine end.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151

La Salle County Health Department urges everyone 5 years and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a booster. Individuals who need to start the COVID-19 vaccination series or a booster, call the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 to schedule an appointment. The health department has Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer available.

Roughly 58.3% of the county’s population was fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 as of June 3, 61.7% of the county’s population has had at least one dose of the vaccine and 35,668 boosters have been administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

To search for vaccine locations available near you visit https://www.vaccines.gov/