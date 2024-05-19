Streator softball drops doubleheader to East Peoria: The Times Saturday Area Roundup

Softball

East Peoria 7-6, Streator 1-2: At the SHS Athletic Fields, the Bulldogs dropped to 10-19 on the season after dropping both sides of the doubleheader against the Raiders on Saturday.

In the opener, Mya Zavada singled, doubled and drove in the hosts only run. Makenna Ondrey (run), Morgan Kostal and Ava Glisson all singled. Ondrey (5 2/3 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) and Caitlin Talty (1 1/2 IP) shared time in the circle.

In Game 2, Zavada smacked a home run and drove in two, while Rille Taly doubled and Joyce Walkling singled. Glisson (2 IP, 2 K) and Morgan (2 IP, 1 IP) combined pitching efforts.