Help refurbish the Wenona caboose

The Wenona Historical Society is accepting donations for the upcoming restoration of the caboose in uptown Wenona.
The caboose was chosen to represent the multitude of railroad cars that would stream through the town to deliver goods like food, machinery and automobiles to the people of Wenona years ago.
Restoration work includes sand blasting, painting, and interior work. The work will be done this summer by MJ Track Works in Streator at a cost of $5,200.
Eureka Savings Bank is offering to match each donation up to $1,000 until Sunday, June 30. Donations can be dropped off at any Eureka Savings Bank location, Wenona City Hall, or mailed to The Wenona Historical Society PO Box 533, Wenona, IL 61377. The caboose was acquired from the Streatorland Historical Society last December.