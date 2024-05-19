Help refurbish the Wenona caboose

The Wenona Historical Society is accepting donations for the upcoming restoration of the caboose in uptown Wenona. Eureka Savings Bank will match each donation up to $1,000 until Sunday, June 30. Donations can be dropped off at any Eureka Savings Bank location, Wenona City Hall, or mailed to The Wenona Historical Society PO Box 533, Wenona, IL 61377. From left to right are Matt Zulz, Sandy Naylor, and Kris Klieber, members of the Wenona Historical Society; Eureka Savings Bank branch manager Heidi Ceballos; Eureka Savings Bank loan officer Brad Cook; and Eureka Savings Bank marketing specialist Tori Smoode. (Photo provided by Tori Smoode)

The caboose was chosen to represent the multitude of railroad cars that would stream through the town to deliver goods like food, machinery and automobiles to the people of Wenona years ago.

Restoration work includes sand blasting, painting, and interior work. The work will be done this summer by MJ Track Works in Streator at a cost of $5,200.

Eureka Savings Bank is offering to match each donation up to $1,000 until Sunday, June 30. Donations can be dropped off at any Eureka Savings Bank location, Wenona City Hall, or mailed to The Wenona Historical Society PO Box 533, Wenona, IL 61377. The caboose was acquired from the Streatorland Historical Society last December.