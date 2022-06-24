Marseilles new community center will host grand opening

The public will get a peek Saturday afternoon into the new community center planned in Marseilles at the former Casey’s, 850 W. Bluff St.

The city of Marseilles and the Marseilles Ministerial Association have been working together to turn the old the building into a community center.

A grand opening is planned from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Marseilles Family Taco will be selling food and there will be games, crafts and other food items as well.

The Community Center will be utilized for student youth groups, after school programs, homework help, mentoring programs, summer lunches, art and music and language learning.

While Saturday will give the public a chance to see the new building, the project remains a work in progress. The association is looking for monetary donations, chairs tables, desks, games, an electric stove, a refrigerator, freezer and school supplies, food for lunches, snacks, water juices boxes, a security system and cameras.

Volunteers to tutor, mentor, work security, coordinate, server, clean and maintain the building also are needed.