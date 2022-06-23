Poco a Poco music festival takes to downtown Streator

A coffeehouse concert was presented Wednesday at More on Main in Streator by the Poco a Poco Festival.

Two more public concerts will be presented by music students and faculty during the festival founded by professional mezzo-soprano singer and Streator native Kate Tombaugh.

Natalie Mustea (foreground) sings "Bridge Over Troubled Water" along with her fellow choral members during a special coffeehouse concert Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at More On Main in Streator as part of the Poco a Poco Festival. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The students showcase will be set 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Park Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Vermillion St. This will be a concert giving the community an opportunity to watch students perform.

A community concert will conclude the festival’s events 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Streator High School auditorium, 202 W. Lincoln Ave. Both the Community Choir and Community String Ensembles will perform, with special appearances by select Poco a Poco Young artists and faculty.