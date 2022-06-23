Poco a Poco music festival takes to downtown Streator

A coffeehouse concert was presented Wednesday at More on Main in Streator by the Poco a Poco Festival.
Two more public concerts will be presented by music students and faculty during the festival founded by professional mezzo-soprano singer and Streator native Kate Tombaugh.
The students showcase will be set 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Park Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Vermillion St. This will be a concert giving the community an opportunity to watch students perform.
A community concert will conclude the festival’s events 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Streator High School auditorium, 202 W. Lincoln Ave. Both the Community Choir and Community String Ensembles will perform, with special appearances by select Poco a Poco Young artists and faculty.