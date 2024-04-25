Zion Lutheran preschool to hold open house

The Zion Lutheran preschool will be conducting an open house on Monday, April 29 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the school at 622 W. Jefferson St. in Ottawa.

Families can take a tour of the school and meet the faculty for the 2024-25 school year. The school prepares children for kindergarten and beyond through Christian-based learning focused on developing social, emotional, cognitive and physical skills, each through hands-on experiences designed for each individual child’s level. The learning includes Bible stories, prayer and Christian songs.