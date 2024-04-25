Rotary Club of Ottawa Sunrise recognizes 2 students of the month

Maera Jimenez of Marquette Academy and Emma Cushing of Ottawa Township High School attended the weekly meeting to share their school accomplishments and give a glimpse of what their future goals are. (Photo provided by Rotary Club of Ottawa Sunrise)

The Rotary Club of Ottawa Sunrise recognized two seniors as Students of the Month for April.

Maera Jimenez of Marquette Academy and Emma Cushing of Ottawa Township High School attended the weekly meeting to share their school accomplishments and give a glimpse of what their future goals are.

Jimenez plans to attend the University of Illinois and major in psychology with the eventual goal of becoming a family physician.

A medical occupation is also the goal of Cushing, with becoming a radiation oncology physician as her goal.

Rotarians will announce the recipients of the two Ottawa Sunrise Scholarships in May.

The Sunrise Rotary awards two scholarships each year, one to a Marquette senior and one to an Ottawa High School senior. The club also awards a scholarship to an IVCC student and to a family at Opportunity School.