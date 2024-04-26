Mya Zavada’s blast helps Streator to ICE road victory: The Times Thursday Area Roundup

Softball

Streator 8, Reed-Custer 4: At Braidwood, Mya Zavada singled, homered and drove in three runs to help the Bulldogs to the Illinois Central Eight Conference win on Thursday.

Rilee Talty had three hits and two RBIs for Streator (7-11, 4-6), while Reagan Morgan also had two hits. Makenna Ondrey (7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K) earned the win in the circle.

Marquette 7, Putnam County 0: At June Gross Field in Ottawa, Taylor Cuchra (5 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 5 K) and Anna Hjerpe (2 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 4 K) combined in the circle for the three-hit, Tri-County Conference shutout.

Avery Durdan went 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Marquette (11-5, 8-2), while Hjerpe, Makayla Backos (two RBIs) and Maisie Lyons all had two hits. Taylor Cuchra added a double and RBI, while Kelsey Cuchra also drove in a run.

Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 2, Grant Park 0: At Woodland School, Warriors’ pitcher Shae Simons tossed a one-hit shutout with no walks and 11 strikeouts.

Olivia Chismarick had two hits and an RBI, Simons an RBI, and Jaylei Leininger tripled for WFC (10-7).

Seneca 17, Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson 0 (4 inn.): At Washburn, the Fighting Irish exploded for 11 runs in the second inning during the T-CC triumph.

Emma Mino (double, RBI), Lexie Buis (three RBIs) and Hayden Pfeifer (three RBIs) all collected three hits for Seneca (21-1, 11-0). Camryn Stecken (double, three RBIs) added two hits and Sam Vandevelde smacked a two-run homer. Pfeifer (4 IP, 0 H, 7 K) didn’t allow a hit in earning the win.

Johnsburg 8, Sandwich 3: At Johnsburg, the Indians (11-4, 5-3) fell in the Kishwaukee River Conference game.

Kayden Corneils (double) and Alexis Sinetos (double, RBI) each had two hits to lead Sandwich. Aubrey Cyr (5 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 2 K) and Brooklyn Marks (1 IP) shared time in the circle.

Baseball

Marquette 4, Putnam County 3: At Masinelli Field in Ottawa, the Crusaders (17-1, 10-1) scored four times in the fifth inning to erase a three-run deficit in the Tri-County Conference win.

Griffin Dobberstein (RBI) and Anthony Couch each had two hits for Marquette, while Sam Mitre drove in a pair of runs with a double. Dobberstein (3 IP, 1 H, 2 K) earned the win in relief of Ryan Peterson (4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K)

St. Bede 7, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0: At Peru, the Warriors only posted two hits — singles by Tucker Hill and Connor Dodge — in the T-CC loss.

Seneca 2, Roanoke-Benson 1 (10 inn.): At Roanoke, Casey Clennon’s RBI single in the 10th — his third hit of the game — helped the Fighting Irish (18-5, 9-3) to the T-CC triumph.

Paxton Giertz and Josh Lucas added two hits each, with Chase Buis recording an RBI for Seneca. Four Irish pitchers, Buis (4 IP, 0 H, 4 K), Brody Rademacher (1 IP, 1 H, 1 K), Clennon (3 2/3 IP, 0 H, 4 K) and Cam Shriey (Win, 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 K) allowed just two hits to the Rockets.

Hinckley-Big Rock 12, Somonauk 0 (5 inn.): At Somonauk, Carson Bahrey had the Bobcats lone hit in the Little Ten Conference loss to the Royals.

Sandwich 11, Lisle 4: At Lisle, the Indians (11-8) scored six times in the second in the win over the Lions.

Chance Lange (RBI), Tyler Lissman (double, triple, three RBIs), Nick Michalek and Quinn Rome (RBI) all had two hits. Rome (5 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K) earned the win with relief help from Braden Behringer (1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K).

Fieldcrest 6, Henry-Senachwine 2: At Wenona, the Knights earned the win behind the combined pitching performances of Koltin Kearfott (3 2/3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) and Lucas Anson (3 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 3 K).

Layten Gerdes, Lucas May, Kearfott and Zach Johnson all recorded RBI singles for Fieldcrest.

Track and Field

Ottawa’s Averkamp wins 300 hurdles at Sterling: Ottawa’s Weston Averkamp won the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 40.46 seconds at the Sterling Relays.

The Pirates also received third-place efforts from Stephon Patrick (shot put, 39.93 meters) and Nate Kaminski (pole vault, 3.51).

Isabella Markey placed fourth in the 300 hurdles in 53.65 for the Ottawa girls squad.