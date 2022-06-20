Poco a Poco Festival in Streator will feature 4 public events to showcase students

The Poco a Poco Festival, founded by professional mezzo-soprano singer Kate Tombaugh, will once again attract freshmen through newly-graduated seniors who are passionate about music to Streator.

Since 2017, the program has mentored 68 high school aged young artists from 27 different high school districts and four different states, and more than half of students have returned.

The festival’s training focuses primarily on vocal and choral music through performance, voice lessons, vocal coaching and choral rehearsals.

There are four public events tied to the training sessions.

A faculty concert will be presented 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Park Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Vermillion St. Attendees will get a chance to hear the festival’s inaugural professional choir, as well as solos by selected faculty.

A coffeehouse concert is scheduled 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at More on Main, 317 E. Main St. Attendees can watch junior faculty and staff perform solos, duets and other numbers. The concert will feature accompanist Rachel Pinto on the piano.

The students showcase will be set 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Park Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Vermillion St. This will be a concert giving the community an opportunity to watch students perform.

A community concert will conclude the festival’s events 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Streator High School auditorium, 202 W. Lincoln Ave. Both the Community Choir and Community String Ensembles will perform, with special appearances by select Poco a Poco Young artists and faculty.

All of the concerts are free.

Throughout the week, students will work one-on-one and in small groups, exploring new ideas, fine-tuning skills and gaining ideas for continued education, various careers in the music field and a lifelong relationship with music and the arts.

The Poco a Poco music faculty are experts in their respective fields and represent a variety of states, music performance organizations and educational positions. College students and young professionals serve as junior faculty, singing as section leaders in the Festival Choir while gaining performance, instructional and work experience during the week.