Eyes on Enterprise: Streator restaurant adds mural to courtyard

A new outdoor mural is taking shape in downtown Streator on the east walls of Gaetano’s Vault.

The restaurant at 200 E. Main St. said on its Facebook page June 4 it is “a few weeks away” from opening. Owners Stephanie and Rick Wilkinson transformed the former Union Bank building into what they are hoping will be a destination restaurant.

The outdoor patio is designed to have a classical Italian feel with lights strung across the dining area. The two-tier aluminum mural will help complete the outside’s transformation into an Italian-style courtyard.

