La Salle County real estate tax bills sent

There were 66,266 La Salle County real estate tax bills mailed Friday, May 27.

The La Salle County Treasurer’s Office said the first installment is due Thursday, July 7, and the second installment Wednesday, Sept. 7.

To pay by credit card, go to to http://www.lasallecountytreasurer.com and under the payments tab click on “Pay property tax online.” Credit card payments may also be made in the treasurer’s office. A convenience fee of about 2.5% is charged by the credit card processors.

Taxpayers may also utilize an e-check, which is an automatic withdrawal from a checking or savings account. To sign up for this service go to http://www.lasallecountytreasurer.com and under the payments tab click on “Pay property tax online.” There is $1.50 per parcel fee for this service. Taxes will be withdrawn on the day before tax due dates.

Taxpayers also may pay by phone at 1-833-975-2500 with a credit card or e-check.

To pay by traditional check, make checks payable to “La Salle County Collector” at local financial institutions or the treasurer’s office via drive-thru drop box at the east parking lot on East Etna Road (24 hours); delivery inside during office hours (patience required—may be long lines), or by mail to the treasurer’s office.



