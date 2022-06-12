Ottawa shows its Pride with inaugural fest

Dylan Conmy has said the courage of a young man, now 14, who showed the bravery to come out as transgender was what inspired him to organize Ottawa’s inaugural Family Pride Fest.

On Saturday, Conmy brought Will to the Jordan block stage to share a few words.

Will started by telling a crowd of at least a thousand people cheering for him: “Thank you.”

He then told them he didn’t understand why he had to be bullied for being transgender, because he’s just a teen who wants to hang out with friends like everyone else.

“I’m human too,” he said to more cheers, with his family behind him supporting him.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Rainbow flags were everywhere Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Washington Square during the Ottawa Family Pride Fest. Many vendors were set up at the park as well as the Jordan block. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Conmy, who raised $810 with a performance on the drag show stage, said proceeds from the Family Pride Fest will support the Youth Outlook Drop-In Center located at Open Table UUC.

Youth Outlook is an organization that, despite being located inside of a church, is not faith-based. Youth Outlook opened in April 2017, and is celebrating its fifth birthday, providing support and answering questions, including programs on suicide awareness and prevention, along with self defense.

The Family Pride Fest featured several different activities, ranging from a pet pride parade, children’s musicians, drag story time, drag shows and anti-bullying presentations, along with dancing and singing. Vendors also filled both the Jordan block and Washington Square.

The idea was to bring the LGBTQIA+ community together.

“At the heart of this, it’s about building up support and awareness,” Conmy has said about the event. “The more people come out and show their support for this, the more the young kids will see that this community has their back.”

Judging from the attendance Saturday, that community in the Ottawa area is thousands strong.



