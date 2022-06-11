Scavenger hunts, crafts, coloring among activities set the week of June 13 at Reddick Library in Ottawa

The following events also are scheduled the week of June 13 at the library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, June 13: Messy Monday, ages 2 to 6. Prepare to get messy as we splash, splatter, scoop and swirl. Increase your child’s confidence and develop their fine and gross motor skills by exploring fun, sensory and creative projects. Dress for a mess.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, June 13: Color Me Crazy, all ages. Come to the library for some relaxation and coloring. All supplies provided.

6 p.m. Monday, June 13: Board of Trustees Meeting. The public is invited to attend Reddick Library’s monthly board meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 14: Journey into Outer Space, ages 3 to 6. Journey to the stars with us at this story time about rockets, aliens, and outer space.

2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 14: ”Among Us” Scavenger Hunt, third through eighth grades. Can you spot the imposter? At this program, we’ll search the library for your crewmates and try not to get trapped by the imposter.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15: In the Good Old Summertime, 9 to 36 months. Stories, dancing, and a craft all about summer.

3 to 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 15: Fairy Rocks, kindergarten through second grade. Paint your own fairy rocks, and see if fairies visit your garden.

5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15: Paracord Bracelets, sixth through eighth grades. Learn about paracord bracelets while you make one to take home. Why do people wear them? Could it really help you survive in the wilderness?

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 16: Summer Movie Madness: “Despicable Me 2,” all ages (Rated PG).

3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16: Crafter’s Corner, ninth through 12th grades. Looking for something fun and easy to do? Join YA Assistant Kim and learn how to make a mandala stone painting.

2 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 17: Friday Movie Matinee: “Death on the Nile,” adults. Adults, come to the library for a free movie screening. This month’s movie will be the newest Agatha Christie adaptation, “Death on the Nile” (Rated PG-13). Movie summary: While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot investigates the murder of a fellow Nile River cruise passenger.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to join in.