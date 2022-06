Praise in the Park was all set for music and prayer Friday evening in Washington Square in Ottawa, but the weather had other plans.

Rain didn’t deter the congregation from continuing its mission at nearby First Presbyterian Church.

The evening of music continued with The Sunshine Sisters, Michelle and Brent Mitchell and the Ottawa Community Choir.

Brent and Michelle Mitchell sing with Judy Dagraedt to open Praise in the Park on Friday, June 10, 2022, originally scheduled for Washington Square in Ottawa, but moved indoors to First Presbyterian Church because of rain. (Michael Urbanec - murbanec@shawmedia.com)