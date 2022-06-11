New program coordinator joins University of Illinois Extension

Bettyann Harrison has joined the University of Illinois Extension as the Master Gardener and Master Naturalist Extra Help Program coordinator for Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, and Putnam counties. Harrison will assist and coordinate activities for the master gardeners and master naturalists in the Extension unit.

A Spring Valley native, Harrison has resided in the Henry area for 30 years. During that time, she has established a home with her husband John, with whom they have raised four children. She obtained a Bachelor of Science in biology, psychology and education from Eureka College and has worked as a developmental therapist in early intervention as well as a science teacher at Hall High School. She and her children were involved in 4-H Club as participants, a club leader, superintendent and judge from time to time. She also was involved in Bible School and conservation gardening at both DePue and Hall high schools.

Harrison has a deep appreciation for the natural world and enjoys spending time in nature. Gardening and nature have always been among her passions, and she is driven to understand the interactions and balance of living things.