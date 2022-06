Patrons packed Ottawa’s Reddick Library on Friday afternoon for the Crosstown Exotics Traveling Bug and Reptile Show.

The hourlong program allowed families to experience the wilderness with hands-on, educational entertainment using scaly ambassadors. Millipedes, pythons, frogs and tortoises were among the animals showcased in Friday’s event.

Children take turns Friday, June 10, 2022, petting a green anaconda at Reddick Library in Ottawa. The Crosstown Exotics Traveling Bug and Reptile Show visited the library. (Photo provided by Reddick Library)