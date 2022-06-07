Zonta Club hosts free lunch at Park Place in Streator

The Zonta Club will host the free lunch scheduled Saturday, June 11, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

The Free Lunch Program, sponsored by Deacons of Park Church and Hardscrabble Lions, is conducted the second Saturday of each month with serving times from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday’s meal will include hot dogs, baked beans, chips, dessert and beverage.

The meal is free and everyone is invited to attend. The meal will be dine-in or carryout.

If an organization is interested in hosting a month, contact Kathy 815-822-3750 for more details.