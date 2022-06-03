Praise in the Park planned for June 10 in Ottawa

Music and prayer is coming Friday, June 10, to Washington Square in Ottawa.

Praise in the Park is scheduled 6 to 8 p.m., with a snap choir rehearsal at 5 p.m. in Washington Square before the event.

The evening of music will feature The Sunshine Sisters, Michelle and Breent Mitchell and the Ottawa Community Choir.

A special prayer will be said for the city of Ottawa, veterans, first responders, police and firefighters, as well as feature an appearance from Gussy, the bomb sniffing dog.

Dean Braxton is scheduled to be the guest speaker. He is an author who tells about his experience of dying for one hour and 45 minutes and being brought back to life.

“Hear the man who experienced heaven and lives to tell about it throughout the world,” organizers wrote on the event’s promotional flyer.



