A 61-year-old La Salle man crashed his Volvo into the marijuana dispensary building Saturday evening in Ottawa, causing minor damage to the facility.

Donald A. Abbey told police his foot hit the brake and gas pedal at the same time while he was attempting to park and caused his car to accelerate into the building shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

A downspout and siding was damaged at Verilife, 4104 Columbus St. Abbey was not injured. He was cited on a complaint of no insurance.