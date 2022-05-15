May 15, 2022
Third through eighth graders will build LEGO bridges at Reddick Library in Ottawa

Several other activities planned the week of May 16 at library

By Shaw Local News Network
Reddick Library in Ottawa

The following events are scheduled the week of May 16 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, May 16: Mystery Monday Book Club: “Once There Were Wolves” by Charlotte McConaghy, adults. New members are welcome to join this librarian-led book club. Copies of the book will be available for check out from the library. Book summary: Inti is leading a group of animal conservation scientists to reintroduce wolves into the wilds of the Scottish Highlands. When a contentious local is found dead from an apparent wolf attack, tensions peak between the locals and the scientists

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 17: Ready, Set, Read! ages 3-6 years. A story time to help children develop literacy skills and prepare for school. Pre-registration is no longer required for this event.

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17: LEGO Challenge, third through eighth grades. The library will be building bridges for the LEGO challenge this month … but how much weight can your bridge hold before it comes crashing down?

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18: Shake, Rattle, Read! ages 9-36 months. A fun, musical story time. Pre-registration is no longer required for this event.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 18: Beautiful Butterflies, kindergarten through second grade. Make your own unique butterfly and discover how pollination works.

11 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 19: Gentle Yoga with Dan Retoff, adults. Retoff teaches this gentle full body yoga class for all ages and experience levels. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat/towel.

2 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 20: Friday Movie Matinee, adults. Adults, come to the library for a free movie screening. This month’s movie will be the Oscar-winning “Belfast” (Rated PG-13). Movie summary: A young boy and his working class Belfast family experience the tumultuous late 1960s.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.