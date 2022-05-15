OSF St. Elizabeth in Ottawa receives an A in Leapfrog grades

OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa received an A in the biannual Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for the spring of 2022.

The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization for patient safety, assigned a letter grade to nearly 3,000 hospitals across the U.S.

Widely acknowledged as one of the most prestigious distinctions a hospital can receive in the U.S., the recognition showcases OSF HealthCare’s commitment to patient safety and quality.

OSF Saint Anthony, based in Rockford, received a B grade.

An additional two OSF HealthCare facilities achieved an A grade and an additional three OSF HealthCare facilities achieved a B grade.

“OSF HealthCare is blessed with some of the best health care professionals in the country, and the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades is a testimony to that,” said Carol Friesen, chief executive officer, Northern Region, OSF HealthCare. “It’s important to have access to high-quality, close-to-home care that is among the best in the country and OSF has that in the Northern Region.”

The study only includes hospitals of a certain size and treating a minimum number of specific conditions; therefore, some OSF HealthCare facilities, such as OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota, were excluded from the ratings.

Hospitals are assigned A, B, C, D and F letter grades based on 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. These measures include patient care management, medication safety, frequency of healthcare-associated infection and maternity care. The biannual report is calculated by a panel of safety experts, peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

Thirty‐three percent of hospitals received an A, 24% received a B, 36% received a C, 7% received a D, and less than 1% received an F.

To see the full grade for all eligible OSF HealthCare facilities, go to www.hospitalsafetygrade.org