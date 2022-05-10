Motorist air lifted to Peoria hospital from the scene of Route 18 crash with Com Ed truck

A two-vehicle crash Monday on Route 18 just west of Streator involving a Com Ed bucket truck resulted in the driver of the other vehicle being airlifted to a Peoria hospital from the scene.

Lostant Fire and Ambulance, as well as the Leonore Fire Department, responded to the crash at about 5 p.m. on Route 18 between East 11th and East 12th roads, just west of the former Eagle Church.

Emergency crews found a car struck the rear end of a Com Ed bucket truck and was underneath the rear of the truck, according to the Lostant Fire Department.

The driver of the car was extricated by fire personnel. The passenger in the car was able to escape the vehicle on their own.

Because of the impact of the crash and a prolonged extrication, LifeFlight helicopter was called to the scene, the Lostant Fire Department said in a press release. It took fire personnel about 30 minutes to free the driver from the vehicle.

The driver was air lifted to OSF St. Francis in Peoria. The passenger was taken by Lostant Ambulance to OSF in Streator. The driver of the Com Ed truck was not injured.

Its unknown at this time the cause of the accident, the Lostant Fire Department said. The Illinois State Police District 17 is handling the investigation.

Com Ed was working along Route 18 on some utility poles.

Eastern Marshall County Ambulance, Illinois State Police, LifeFlight and Com Ed crews assisted Lostant and Leonore responders at the scene.

Route 18 was closed with a detour during the extrication and for the medical helicopter to land on the roadway.