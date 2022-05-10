La Salle County clerk will mail new voter ID cards

La Salle County Lori Bongartz said her office is in the process of mailing new voter identification cards to all current registered voters in La Salle County.

As required by Illinois Compiled Statutes, every 10 years is a redistricting year. The new cards reflect the change in congressional districts and for some voters a change in legislative, senate and county board districts. Bongartz advises voters to carefully examine their identification card paying particular attention to their precinct designation and polling place.

People registered to vote or filed a change of address within the last several weeks will be included in this particular mailing, but will receive their cards within the next two weeks. Anyone that does not receive a card within the next several weeks should contact the La Salle County Clerk’s Office at 815-434-8202.