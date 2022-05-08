May flowers art project part of week’s activities at Reddick Library in Ottawa

The following events also are scheduled the week of May 9 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 p.m. Monday, May 9: Board of Trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend the monthly board of trustees meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 10: Ready, Set, Read! ages 3-6 years. A story time to help children develop literacy skills and prepare for school. Pre-registration is no longer required for this program.

6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10: Move night, ninth through 12th grades. “Spiderman: No Way Home” (Rated PG-13) will be shown at this free movie night. Movie Summary: When Dr. Strange’s spell to restore Spiderman’s identity goes awry, Peter is forced to overcome his greatest challenge yet.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 11: Shake, Rattle, Read! ages 9-36 months. A fun, musical story time. Pre-registration is no longer required for this program.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 11: Elephant & Piggie Party, kindergarten through second grades. Time to party with Elephant & Piggie books. Hear some stories, play some games, and make a craft.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11: Wednesday Evening Book Group, adults. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett will be discussed at this patron-led book group.

11 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 12: Gentle Yoga with Dan Retoff, adults. Retoff teaches this gentle full body yoga class for all ages and experience levels. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat/towel.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12: May Flowers, third through fifth grades. April showers bring May flowers. Using watercolors, participants will create a bouquet art project and learn about the water cycle that helps create beautiful flowers.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12: Cooking From Your Garden, adults. Master Gardener Natalie Martin will teach this cooking class featuring recipes that incorporate summer garden vegetables, fruits and herbs. Gardening tips will also be shared.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.