Chamber hosts Coffee with a Cop

The Illinois River Area Chamber of Commerce conducted its Coffee with a Cop event April 24 at the First United Methodist Church.

During the COVID-19 outbreak the chamber expressed its respect for hospital medical staffs, but did not want to forget about police officers, fire departments and EMT medical first responders.

“During our everyday lives our police officers are mostly in the background,” the Illinois River Area Chamber of Commerce said in a press release. “While we are relaxed cooking on the grill, or watching our kids play in the park. We can take comfort in knowing that emergency help is just a phone call away.”

The Illinois River Area Chamber of Commerce said it would like to acknowledge the residents of Seneca are proud of their police department.