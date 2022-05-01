Reddick library hosts pixel art workshop for junior high schoolers

The following events also are scheduled the week of May 2 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 3: Ready, Set, Read! ages 3-6 years. A story time to help children develop literacy skills and prepare for school. Registration is no longer required for this program.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 4: Shake, Rattle, Read! ages 9-36 months. A fun, musical story time. Pre-registration is no longer required for this program.

11 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 5: Gentle Yoga with Dan Retoff, adults. Dan Retoff teaches this gentle full body yoga class for all ages and experience levels. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat/towel.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5: Pixel Art, sixth through eighth grades. Games such as Sonic, Mario and Minecraft are pixel-based. Learn to create your own pixel characters with graph paper. Create a copy of your favorite character or brainstorm a new one.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7: Loop group. Learn how to knit or crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.