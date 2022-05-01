La Salle County man in his 80s dies from complications related to COVID-19

A La Salle County man in his 80s died from complications related to COVID-19, according to the La Salle County Health Department.

His death was the fifth in April. The five COVID-related deaths in April were the lowest in a month for La Salle County since July 2021, when there were three COVID-related deaths recorded. There were six COVID-related deaths in La Salle County in March, according to the county’s health department.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 468 COVID-related deaths countywide.

The La Salle County Health Department said there were 100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since April 22, up 25 cases from the previous week. Making up the new cases are five boys younger than 13, six girls younger than 13, three teenage boys, two teenage girls, six men in their 20s, six women in their 20s, 11 men in their 30s, nine women in their 30s, three men in their 40s, six women in their 40s, seven men in their 50s, seven women in their 50s, five men in their 60s, nine women in their 60s, five men in their 70s, four women in their 70s, two men in their 80s, two women in their 80s, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 90s.

There were 38 residents who have been removed from isolation since April 22 after previous COVID confirmations, the health department said.

La Salle County’s community level remains low based on these combined indicators through April 28, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: a case rate in the past seven days of 87.42/100,000; new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 in the past seven days of one admission or 1.1/100,000; a percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 in the past seven days of 1.1%.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151

The health department urges everyone 5 years and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a booster. Individuals who need to start the COVID-19 vaccination series or a booster, call the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 to schedule an appointment. The health department has Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer available. To search for vaccine locations available near you go to https://www.vaccines.gov/

In La Salle County, 58% of the population is fully-vaccinated for COVID-19, 61.9% of the population has had at least one dose of vaccine and 34,604 doses of boosters have been administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.