Ottawa will participate again in America in Bloom

The local volunteer group Ottawa is Blooming announced Ottawa will participate this year in the America in Bloom awards program, and help will be needed from volunteers to prepare.

The program encourages the use of flowers, plants and trees in promoting beautification through education and community involvement. The America in Bloom advisors (formerly called judges) will visit Ottawa on June 12-14.

Brent Barron, co-chair of Ottawa is Blooming, said the time is tight for this year’s competition and is encouraging past volunteers and anyone else interested in assisting to attend an organizational meeting 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at City Hall, 301 W. Madison St. Volunteers will be urged to work in groups or to take on small projects individually. A list of potential projects will be discussed and attendees are urged to share other ideas they may have.

Co-chair Stephanie Stacy also acknowledged the time is tight but said Ottawa can build on improvements made in the last 10 years of participation in the America in Bloom program. She also noted Ottawa will likely host the America in Bloom symposium and awards ceremony in 2024. The symposium attracts about 200 attendees to the host community during a three- to four-day period.

For further information contact Brent Barron at 815-343-8634.