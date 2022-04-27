Nothing larger than a car, SUV will be allowed over Sycamore Street bridge in Marseilles

No school buses, North Central Area Transit buses, refuse haulers, delivery vans or anything large than a passenger car or SUV will be allowed to cross the Sycamore Street bridge between Young and Commercial streets in Marseilles.

The bridge’s weight limit may need to be lowered below 9 tons, according to Marseilles Engineer Mike Etscheid. Deterioration was noted recently after the bridge was inspected by a structural engineer.

The Illinois Department of Transportation Bridge Office in Springfield is evaluating the engineer’s report.

The city is beginning the process of having the bridge replaced, Etscheid said, but in the meantime it taking action to ensure the public’s safety.