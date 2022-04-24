March to Believe in Ottawa emphasized importance on believing survivors of sexual, domestic violence

Walkers made their way throughout downtown Ottawa on Saturday during Safe Journeys’ March to Believe.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The purpose of Saturday’s event was to begin a discussion on the importance of believing survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

Safe Journeys is a non-profit agency that provides free services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence, including emergency housing for people fleeing domestic violence, legal and medical advocacy, counseling and case management. In addition, the organization provides education on recognizing, responding to, and preventing domestic and sexual violence. The agency offices in Ottawa, Peru, Streator and Pontiac. The 24-hour support line can be reached at 815-673-1555.