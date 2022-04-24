April 23, 2022
March to Believe in Ottawa emphasized importance on believing survivors of sexual, domestic violence

Safe Journeys organized Saturday event

By Shaw Local News Network
Walkers make their way throughout downtown Ottawa on Saturday, April 23, 2022, during Safe Journeys March to Believe. Safe Journeys offers a safe atmosphere for survivors of domestic and sexual violence and can provide support resources and strength.

Walkers made their way throughout downtown Ottawa on Saturday during Safe Journeys’ March to Believe.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The purpose of Saturday’s event was to begin a discussion on the importance of believing survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

Safe Journeys is a non-profit agency that provides free services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence, including emergency housing for people fleeing domestic violence, legal and medical advocacy, counseling and case management. In addition, the organization provides education on recognizing, responding to, and preventing domestic and sexual violence. The agency offices in Ottawa, Peru, Streator and Pontiac. The 24-hour support line can be reached at 815-673-1555.

Dana Wright, a legal advocate with Safe Journeys, speaks to the crowd Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Washington Square in Ottawa before they begin their walk during the March to Believe event.

