Reddick Mansion hosts Starved Rock murders book talk

Steve Stout, author of “The Starved Rock Murders,” will be talking about his updated book Sunday, May 1, at the Reddick Mansion, 100 W. Lafayette St., Ottawa.

Stout was featured in the recent HBO documentary “Murders at Starved Rock,” which was another attempt to analyze the details about this decades-old tragedy. After his presentation, Stout will answer questions from the audience.

On March 14, 1960, three middle-aged women from Riverside, Ill. checked into Starved Rock Lodge for a long weekend. After having lunch in the lodge’s dining room, the women set off on a hike to one of the park’s iconic canyons. They were never seen alive again. Two days later, their bludgeoned bodies were found in a small cavern deep in St. Louis Canyon. The ensuing manhunt and trial captivated the nation, and the story still is 62 years later.

The event will start at 2 p.m. and is free, although the Reddick Mansion Association is asking for a $5 donation at the door. Because seating is limited, it is advised to make reservations by calling 815-433-6100 or emailing contact@reddickmansion.org. Stout’s book also will be available for purchase after his presentation.

The RMA remains impartial and reminds everyone to remain respectful of other attendees at the event. Civil discussion is welcome.

The Reddick Mansion is open to the public for tours and has meeting/reception rooms available for rent for special events.