The 900 block of West Jefferson Street in Ottawa between Poplar and Mulberry streets will be closed to all traffic beginning at 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 21.

A contractor will be fixing a large pothole in that block. The block will be open to all traffic at night.

The block will be closed to all traffic again at 7 a.m. Friday, April 22. The project is expected to be finished and the block reopened to all traffic by 4 p.m. Friday.