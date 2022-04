The La Salle County YANA! (you are not alone) monthly meeting will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 S. Clark St., Utica.

Speakers will include Brett Nicklaus, candidate for state senate for the 37th District; Tom DeVore, candidate for Illinois Attorney General; and David Welter, candidate for re-election for state representative of the 75th District.

All are welcome to attend this free event. Contact Beth Findley Smith at southottawa8@gmail.com for more information.