Illinois Valley Waterway Center will host 3 boating classes

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, will offer three free Illinois Safe Boating classes this summer at the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7, June 18 and Aug. 20.

The classes are open to everyone age 11 and older. Students younger than 16 should be accompanied by an adult and pre-registration is required. Upon successful completion of the class and exam, participants will receive an Illinois Department of Natural Resources Boat Safety Certification.

Located at 950 N. 27th Road in Ottawa, the classroom-based course will include instruction in basic boating safety, equipment and requirements, motorboat registration and titling, navigation, basic maintenance, emergency measures and Illinois and federal boating laws. Class materials will be provided but participants should plan to bring their own lunch and drinks.

Illinois law requires anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1998, who intends to operate a vessel powered by a motor of 10 horsepower or more, to complete a boating safety course. The class is recommended for people who are new to boating, scouts, families that enjoy weekend boating adventures, or seasoned boaters who would like to brush up on their safe boating knowledge. Anyone older than 12 can be certified.

U.S. Coast Guard statistics indicate of the accidents where the level of operator education was known, 77% of boating deaths occurred on boats where the boat operator had never received boating education instruction.

“People who go through a boating safety class are more aware of Illinois’ boating laws and safety concerns,” said Park Ranger and Boating Instructor Bob Petruney. “They are also more comfortable operating their vessel and can safely enjoy themselves when on the water.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers encourages all boaters to follow state and federal boating regulations and to wear life-saving personal floatation devices when near or on the water.

For more information or to register for a class, contact Illinois Waterway Visitor Center at 815-667-4054.