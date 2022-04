Two Ottawa women sustained minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash at 6:18 p.m. Saturday at Columbus and Kain streets, Ottawa police said.

Georgia A. Brown, 77, of Ottawa, was charged with failure to yield after colliding with a vehicle driven by Doug A. Schmidt, of Ottawa. Brown and Schmidt’s passenger, 52-year-old Loretta Schmidt, of Ottawa, both were taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa. A hospital spokesman said there were no condition reports for either.