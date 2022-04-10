3 La Salle County residents died from COVID-19 complications since April 1

Three La Salle County residents died from complications related to COVID-19 since April 1, according to a report issued Friday by the La Salle County Health Department.

Additionally, four COVID-19 related deaths were added to the county’s January statistics, increasing the number of COVID deaths in January to 46.

A man in his 40s, a woman in her 40s, two men in their 60s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s made up the seven deaths reported Friday.

There were 66 new COVID-19 cases among county residents confirmed by the health department Friday. Six boys younger than 13, five girls younger than 13, three teenage girls, three men in their 20s, four women in their 20s, three men in their 30s, three women in their 30s, two men in their 40s, five women in their 40s, three men in their 50s, three women in their 50s, three men in their 60s, three women in their 60s, five men in their 70s, two women in their 70s, two men in their 80s, three women in their 80s, three men in their 90s, four women in their 90s and a woman in her 100s.

Sixty residents recovered after confirmed COVID cases since April 1, the health department said.

The La Salle County Community Level still is low based on indicators measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The case rate/total cases (last seven days) are 53.37 per 100,000; new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 (last seven days are 1.6 per 100,000; the percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (last seven days) is 0.4%. All the figures were updated Thursday.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151

La Salle County Health Department urges everyone 5 years and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a booster. Individuals who need to start the COVID-19 vaccination series or a booster, call the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 to schedule an appointment. The agency has Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer available.

To search for vaccine locations available near you visit https://www.vaccines.gov/

There have have been 57.85% of La Salle County residents fully vaccinated for COVID-19, 61.71% of residents with at least one dose of the vaccine and 34,099 boosters administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.