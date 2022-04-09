Reddick Library in Ottawa will host Easter activities for K-2 students, along with other activities week of April 11

The following events are scheduled the week of April 11 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 p.m. Monday, April 11: Board of Trustees Meeting. The public is invited to attend the monthly board of trustees meeting.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 12: Ready, Set, Read! ages 3-6 years. A story time to help children develop literacy skills and prepare for school. Pre-registration is no longer required for this program.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 12: Egg-Tastic Party, kindergarten through second grade. Join the library for Easter activities.

10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13: Shake, Rattle, Read! ages 9-36 months. A fun, musical story time. Pre-registration is no longer required for this program.

7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 13: Wednesday Evening Book Group, adults. Educated by Tara Westover will be discussed at this patron-led book group.

11 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 14: Gentle Yoga with Dan Retoff, adults. Dan Retoff teaches this gentle full body yoga class for all ages and experience levels. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat/towel.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14: Bingo, adults. Have a blast and win gift cards at bingo. This free event is for adults only.

2 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 15: Movie Matinee, adults. Adults, come to the library for a free movie screening. This month’s movie will be “American Underdog” (Rated PG). The story of NFL MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves in a supermarket to becoming an American football star.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.