April 10, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesLocal Events
Local News

Reddick Library in Ottawa will host Easter activities for K-2 students, along with other activities week of April 11

Library announces full slate of activities for week of April 11

By Shaw Local News Network
Reddick Library in Ottawa

Reddick Library in Ottawa (Provided)

The following events are scheduled the week of April 11 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 p.m. Monday, April 11: Board of Trustees Meeting. The public is invited to attend the monthly board of trustees meeting.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 12: Ready, Set, Read! ages 3-6 years. A story time to help children develop literacy skills and prepare for school. Pre-registration is no longer required for this program.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 12: Egg-Tastic Party, kindergarten through second grade. Join the library for Easter activities.

10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13: Shake, Rattle, Read! ages 9-36 months. A fun, musical story time. Pre-registration is no longer required for this program.

7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 13: Wednesday Evening Book Group, adults. Educated by Tara Westover will be discussed at this patron-led book group.

11 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 14: Gentle Yoga with Dan Retoff, adults. Dan Retoff teaches this gentle full body yoga class for all ages and experience levels. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat/towel.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14: Bingo, adults. Have a blast and win gift cards at bingo. This free event is for adults only.

2 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 15: Movie Matinee, adults. Adults, come to the library for a free movie screening. This month’s movie will be “American Underdog” (Rated PG). The story of NFL MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves in a supermarket to becoming an American football star.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.