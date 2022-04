Ready, set, read! is a weekly event at the Reddick Library in Ottawa.

The regular story time helps children develop literacy skills and prepare for school. It is just one of many weekly events the library hosts for children, as well as teens and adults, to promote literacy and education within the community.

The library is celebrating National Library Week from Monday, April 4, to Saturday, April 9, by giving away treat bags, free yard signs and raffling gift cards to Prairie Fox Books.