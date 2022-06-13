Community Players of Streator present theater scholarship to Oglesby’s Reid Tomasson

The Community Player of Streator Inc. at Engle Lane Theatre issued a 2022 scholarship to Reid Tomasson of Oglesby. Tomasson is a La Salle-Peru High graduate who attends Colombia College in Chicago where he studies film and theater.

Engle Lane has a history of helping those who go on to excel in the fine arts in college or trade school, according to a news release from the Community Players of Streator.

“It is our honor to help those who have shared our stage in front of the curtains, as well as behind the scenes, with their talents,” says a statement issued by the Community Players of Streator. “They help us make theater a reality here in Streator. We are excited to give back to [Tomasson], who has participated at Engle Lane Theatre in one form of a production or another.”

Tomasson has a history of involvement in local theater productions, including plays and musicals at L-P High School, Illinois Valley Community College, Stage 212 and Engle Lane. Tomasson wrote and directed the original farce “Understudied,” which Engle Lane staged in November 2021. The performance was the first all-original script at the theater since the 1960s.

Giving back actors, dancers, choreographers, set builders, sound and lighting technicians, costume designers and backstage staff through scholarship funds has been a major objective of Engle Lane since its beginning 66 years ago.