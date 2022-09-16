Drug agents seize more than 1,000 grams of meth in Bureau County traffic stop

More than 1,000 grams of purported methamphetamine was taken off the streets Tuesday in Bureau County by Tri-Country Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team agents.
Agents said they arrested Theodis A. Bagby, 63, of Chicago, on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, which is a class X felony, following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near mile post 40 in Bureau County.
Drug agents said a K-9 conducted a free air sniff and indicated the presence of narcotics coming from the vehicle. After a search, police found five clear vacuum sealed packages containing purported meth.
Bagby was taken to Bureau County Jail, where bond was set at $350,000, with 10% to apply. He faces a minimum 6 to 30 years in prison if convicted.