Ottawa duo arrested on cocaine dealing charges

A pair of Ottawa residents were arrested Tuesday in a buy and bust drug operation in the 300 block of East McKinley Road of Ottawa.
Isaac A. Mackey, 37, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to deliver and Margarita Ford, 54, and Mackey were charged for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance - cocaine, police said.
During the operation, agents from Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team were in contact with Mackey to buy crack cocaine.
While agents conducted surveillance of the area a 2001 Dodge Caravan arrived in the 300 block of East McKinley Road where Mackey delivered less than a gram of a substance containing cocaine to police, authorities said.
The vehicle, driven by Ford, was then stopped by Ottawa police. During the stop, police located a baggie containing about 5 grams of a substance containing cocaine, police said.
Mackey and Ford are being held at the La Salle County Jail on a $1 million bond with 10% to apply for release.